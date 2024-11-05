Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited donates Rs 1 cr to procure CB-NAAT machines for National TB Elimination Programme

<p>Mangaluru: In a significant stride towards supporting India’s vision of a TB-free nation by 2025, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has contributed Rs 1 crore to procure four CB-NAAT (Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) machines for the National TB Elimination Programme. </p><p>The funding, which supports the Department of Health and Family Welfare's request, will equip Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts with two machines each, elevating the local health infrastructure and accessibility for timely TB diagnosis.</p>.<p>The contribution aligns with MRPL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Arogya Samrakshan, focused on fortifying healthcare initiatives across communities and addressing critical health challenges. The CB-NAAT machines, highly accurate and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), represent a breakthrough in early TB detection.</p><p>The machines’ advanced technology enables faster, more reliable results than the conventional microscopy method, which can often delay accurate diagnosis. In line with government guidelines recommending 100 per cent sample testing through CB-NAAT, these machines will fill a vital gap in local healthcare services, offering free tests for beneficiaries at government health facilities.</p>.Wake up to flagging TB fight outcomes.<p>At the formal hand-over ceremony, B Prashnath Baliga, General Manager (CSR) of MRPL, presented the Letter of Intent to Dr HR Thimmaiah, District Health Officer of Dakshina Kannada. </p><p>“Through this contribution, MRPL reaffirms its commitment to fostering a healthier future for the communities we serve. The initiative reflects our proactive approach to CSR, emphasising healthcare access and community well-being,” said B Prashnath Baliga.</p>