A video of Dr Arun exhorting Hindus to use marriage halls owned by fellow Hindus had gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

In the video, he declares that those who build marriage halls have become wealthy and Hindus are the largest source of revenue for these venues. He encourages Hindus to send their children to schools run by Hindus, stating that a portion of the revenue collected by institutions run by different faiths is sent to foreign countries.