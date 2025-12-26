Menu
Bar employee booked in Mangaluru for misappropriating cash, liquor stock worth over Rs 6.57 lakhs

The accused had been working at the bar for the past seven years and was entrusted with daily financial transactions, stock management and overall supervision.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 07:56 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 07:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangalurubar

