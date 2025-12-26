<p>Mangaluru: Kadaba police have registered a case against a bar employee for allegedly misappropriating cash and liquor stock worth over Rs 6.57 lakh and fleeing.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Vishal Stephen (25), a resident of Bilinele village in Kadaba taluk, his mother owns a bar at Nettana in Bilinelle village. </p><p>The accused, identified as Harshith B K of Hunchappady, Kadaba, had been working at the bar for the past seven years and was entrusted with daily financial transactions, stock management and overall supervision.</p>.Mangaluru bar offers discount to students; police serves notice .<p>On the night of December 21, Vishal noticed discrepancies in the bar’s accounts while reviewing the transactions. When questioned, Harshith reportedly assured him that the issue would be resolved the next day and that the business cash would be deposited in the bank on December 22.</p>.<p>However, when the amount was not deposited as promised, Vishal went to the room where Harshith was staying, only to find that he was missing. Upon further verification, it was found that liquor stock worth Rs 6,57,104 stored in the stock room had already been sold by the accused, and the proceeds were neither accounted for nor deposited in the bank. </p><p>It was also alleged that Harshith had stolen the business cash on December 21 and absconded.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Kadaba police have registered a case under Sections 303(2), 314 and 316(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and have launched an investigation. </p>