<p>Mangaluru: Members of various women organisations under the aegis of Kondavaru Yaaru campaign have urged the SIT, which is probing mass burial case in Dharmasthala, for the creation of a secure, dedicated helpline for victims, witnesses and families. </p><p>They demanded that the helpline be run by the Department of Women and Child Welfare and the Karnataka State Women’s Commission so that they could come forward without fear of any reprisals to provide the evidence and statements that would make the investigations stronger, credible and impactful.</p><p>They also sought anonymity, protection and access to support systems such as the District Legal Services Authority, counselling services, safe housing and livelihood assistance. In a memorandum to SIT Chief, the members emphasised that testimonies of survivors of sexual violence must be recorded with “the highest standards of evidence collection” to ensure they withstand scrutiny during trial. </p><p>The groups called for reinvestigation of earlier cases, including those of Padmalatha, Yamuna- Narayana, and Hemavathi Devadiga, as well as a fresh probe into the suspicious deaths of witnesses linked to the Sowjanya case. The memorandum also urged the SIT to probe into suspicious deaths of witnesses such as Ravi Poojary, Gopalakrishna Gowda, Dinesh Gowda, Varija Acharya, and Harish Madiwala. </p><p>Citing the Karnataka High Court’s 2024 judgment in the Sowjanya case, the activists demanded immediate legal action against officials who failed in their duties. They recommended invoking Section 166A of the IPC to hold negligent public servants accountable. </p><p>They also proposed the formation of an independent expert group to support the SIT on matters of gender justice, and urged strict action against individuals attempting to interfere with the investigation through political, caste or religious influence. A thorough and fearless investigation, they said, would not only deliver long-overdue justice to victims and families but also help prevent such crimes in the future.</p><p>The members of the delegation included senior activists KS Vimala, Aasha Ramesh and Mallige Sirimane.</p>