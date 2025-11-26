Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dharmasthala case: Women forum demands dedicated helpline for victims to provide evidence to SIT

They demanded that the helpline be run by the Department of Women and Child Welfare and the Karnataka State Women’s Commission.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 16:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 16:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us