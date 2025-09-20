<p>Mangaluru: A man accused of snatching gold chain from a woman has been convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment by a local court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka's </a>Belthangady.</p><p>The accused has been identified as Umesh Gowda, who forcibly snatched and broke a woman’s gold chain with black beads. According to the police, case was registered at Belthangady Police Station under Sections 126(2), 309(5), and 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>.3 arrested for theft of cattle in Mangaluru.<p>Police Inspector Subbapurmat of Belthangady submitted the charge sheet to the court. After trial, Judge Sandesh found the accused guilty and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment, the convict will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.</p><p>Public prosecutor Ashitha argued the case on behalf of the prosecution.</p>