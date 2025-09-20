Menu
Mangaluru: Man sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment for chain snatching

The accused has been identified as Umesh Gowda, who forcibly snatched a woman’s gold chain with black beads.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 06:40 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 06:40 IST
