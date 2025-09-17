Menu
'Rs 10,000 fine, 4 months jail': Dakshina Kannada court punishes passenger for sexually harassing woman on KSRTC bus

The court also ruled that in case of failure to pay the fine, the convict would undergo an additional one-month imprisonment.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 05:13 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 05:13 IST
