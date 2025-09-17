<p>Mangaluru: The Principal Senior Civil Judge and ACJM Court in Dakshina Kannada's Puttur has sentenced a youth to four months in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for sexually harassing a young woman while travelling on a KSRTC bus.</p><p>The incident took place on April 25, 2022, when the woman was travelling from Sullia to Puttur. The accused, identified as Mohammad Sattar, a resident of Madnur village, sat next to her and sexually harassed her during the journey.</p><p>Following the investigation led by then Puttur Town Police Sub-Inspector Rajesh K V, a charge sheet was filed against the accused. </p>.Mangaluru: Man allegedly misbehaving with college girl on KSRTC bus taken into custody.<p>After hearing the case, Judge Prakruti Kalyanpur held the accused guilty. The court also ruled that in case of failure to pay the fine, the convict would undergo an additional one-month imprisonment.</p><p>Assistant Public Prosecutor Kavitha K represented the government in the case.</p>