Son trafficked to Myanmar instead of Thailand, Mangaluru woman alleges

The duo had promised of a job at a gaming company in Thailand and promised to help in obtaining a visa. Trusting their promise, he had paid Rs 1.50 lakh.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 17:05 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 17:05 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMyanmarMangaluruThailandJob Scam

