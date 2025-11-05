<p>Mangaluru: A woman from Uchila Someshwara in a complaint to the Puttur Town Police has alleged that her son, who was promised a job in a gaming company in Thailand, was instead trafficked to Myanmar.</p><p>In her complaint, Zubaida said that her son Hemad Razak was cheated by two people on the promise of job. She said that her son had studied up to II PU and was searching for a job when he came in contact with Ilyas, the owner of a travel agency in Puttur, and his associate Yash.</p><p>The duo had promised of a job at a gaming company in Thailand and promised to help in obtaining a visa. Trusting their promise, he had paid Rs 1.50 lakh. </p><p>Subsequently, on October 17, Ilyas arranged an air ticket and other travel documents for Hemad. He was informed that on reaching Thailand, his “contacts” would receive him and take him to the gaming company for job. Accordingly, Hemad flew from Mangaluru to Delhi and then to Bangkok.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>On October 18, late at night, Hemad called his mother stating that after he reached the Thailand airport, some unidentified people picked him up in a car and drove him to various places without answering his questions. </p><p>He had alleged that they did not provide him sufficient food or water and later took him into a forested area, leaving him distressed. Later, calling from different mobile numbers, Hemad informed his mother that instead of being given a job in Thailand, he was taken to Myanmar for work, where the Myanmar Army has detained him along with several others and seized their mobile phones. </p><p>In her complaint, she said her son alleged that Ilyas had deceived him. </p><p>When the complainant contacted Ilyas on October 29, he responded negligently and disconnected the call. A case has been registered at Puttur Town Police Station under Sections 10 and 24 of the Emigration Act, 1983.</p>