MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh seized in two separate incidents in Mangaluru, 4 arrested

The CCB police arrested four persons in two separate cases and seized 200 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug worth Rs 10 lakh.
City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that following reliable information that three persons had procured MDMA from Bengaluru and were selling them to the public in a car in Falnir area, a team lead by ACP P A Hegde conducted a raid and arrested Mohammed Haneef A N ( 47), Sirajuddin Abbubacker( 35), and Sayad Fouzan ( 30), from Kasaragod district in Kerala.
The police seized 100 grams of MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4,000 in cash, a car, three mobile phones and a digital weighing scale. The total value of the seized properties is Rs 10.94 lakh. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station.
In a separate case, the Kankanady Town police arrested a man who was selling MDMA to the public on Kankanady Railway Station Road. The arrested is Ibrahim Arshad V K (30) from Kasaragod district in Kerala. The police seized 100 grams of MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1000 cash, a mobile phone, and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 5.11 lakh. A case has been registered at Kankanady Town Police Station.
The Commissioner said Arshad in the past was arrested by Puttur Town Police for transporting 175 kg of ganja. In addition, he has two assault cases against him in Manjeshwara and Kumble police station in Kerala.