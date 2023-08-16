Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh seized in two separate incidents in Mangaluru, 4 arrested

Police said one of the accused had earlier been held for transporting ganja and also had cases of assault against him.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 19:17 IST

Follow Us

The CCB police arrested four persons in two separate cases and seized 200 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug worth Rs 10 lakh.

City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that following reliable information that three persons had procured MDMA from Bengaluru and were selling them to the public in a car in Falnir area, a team lead by ACP P A Hegde conducted a raid and arrested Mohammed Haneef A N ( 47), Sirajuddin Abbubacker( 35), and Sayad Fouzan ( 30), from Kasaragod district in Kerala.

The police seized 100 grams of MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4,000 in cash, a car, three mobile phones and a digital weighing scale. The total value of the seized properties is Rs 10.94 lakh. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station.

In a separate case,  the Kankanady Town police arrested a man who was selling MDMA to the public on Kankanady Railway Station Road. The arrested is Ibrahim Arshad V K (30) from Kasaragod district  in Kerala. The police seized 100 grams of MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1000 cash, a mobile phone, and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 5.11 lakh. A case has been registered at Kankanady Town Police Station.

The Commissioner said Arshad in the past was arrested by Puttur Town Police for transporting 175 kg of ganja. In addition, he has two assault cases against him in Manjeshwara and Kumble police station in Kerala. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 August 2023, 19:17 IST)
Karnataka NewsDrugsMDMA

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT