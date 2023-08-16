MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh seized in two separate incidents in Mangaluru, 4 arrested

The CCB police arrested four persons in two separate cases and seized 200 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug worth Rs 10 lakh.

City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that following reliable information that three persons had procured MDMA from Bengaluru and were selling them to the public in a car in Falnir area, a team lead by ACP P A Hegde conducted a raid and arrested Mohammed Haneef A N ( 47), Sirajuddin Abbubacker( 35), and Sayad Fouzan ( 30), from Kasaragod district in Kerala.

The police seized 100 grams of MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4,000 in cash, a car, three mobile phones and a digital weighing scale. The total value of the seized properties is Rs 10.94 lakh. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station.