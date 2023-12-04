JOIN US
Belagavi:

MES protests at K'taka borders against winter session of state legislature

They raised slogans against the state government and demanded a merger of Marathi speaking areas of the state with Maharashtra.
Last Updated 04 December 2023

Belagavi: Leaders and activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti along with leaders of the Shiva Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction staged a protest at Shinoli in Chandgad taluk in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra against the winter session of the state legislature being held at the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Monday.

The District Administration denied permission to MES for its Maha Melava proposed to be held at the Vaccine Depot ground, Tilakwadi, in Belagavi.

They raised slogans against the state government and demanded the merger of Marathi-speaking areas of the state with Maharashtra.

