MESCOM faces shortage: 2,683 powermen posts vacant

<p>Mescom Chairman K Harish Kumar said the power supply company is facing a shortage of powermen, which is affecting its maintenance work.</p>.<p>Speaking to media persons, he stated that the sanctioned strength in Mescom, which covers the four districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga, is 9,248. Of these, 4,028 posts remain vacant, with the majority 2,683 being powermen. As a result, maintenance work, especially during the monsoon, is being impacted.</p>.JD(S) and BJP will fight all polls together: H D Deve Gowda.<p>“Not many youths from the district apply for the post of linemen in Mescom. Those from North Karnataka who apply and are selected often avail transfers to their native places after three years of service within Mescom limits, leading to staff shortages. Since recruitment is conducted at the state level, we are planning to approach the state government to see if recruitment could be carried out at the district or division level, ensuring participation from youth in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi,” he said.</p>.<p>“I have discussed with Mescom officials the frequent disruptions in power supply and the measures required to address them. I have also asked officials to accelerate the rectification of transformer failures within 24 hours,” he added.</p>.<p>Harish Kumar noted that 17.01 lakh customers are covered under the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Mescom limits, with the government having paid a subsidy of Rs 2,099 crore up to August. However, around Rs 500–600 crore is still pending from the government as electricity bills for gram panchayats toward water supply and street lighting.</p>.<p>Harish Kumar, who also serves as the District Congress Committee President, criticized what he called the BJP’s “dual policy.” He said that when Maoists surrendered in Karnataka, the party raised a hue and cry, but they have remained silent on Maoist surrenders in Chhattisgarh.</p>.<p>Referring further to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s warning about discontent caused by “the disconnect between governments and societies and the lack of able and people-oriented administrators” in neighboring countries, Harish Kumar questioned whether the RSS chief has doubts about the administration of the Narendra Modi-led government in India.</p>