Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MESCOM faces shortage: 2,683 powermen posts vacant

Work on about 18 33/11 kV substations is currently in progress, and approval has been granted for nine more substations to improve power supply.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 09:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 09:10 IST
Karnataka Newspower supplyMescomvacant posts

Follow us on :

Follow Us