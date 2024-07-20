Mining in Sandur forest: Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to hold public hearing on August 2

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will hold a public hearing on August 2 to decide fate of the 60.7 hectares of forest with thousands of trees in Ramandurga forest of Sandur of Ballari district.
A sample study of the buffer zone of the forest for the Environment Impact Assessment found 310 flora species, including 128 species of trees, 30 climbers, 34 shrubs and 118 herbs. Primary and secondary data showed that the buffer zone also had 63 species of fauna.
The tree density was estimated at 747 trees per hectare in the core area, while number for the buffer area was more than 1,000 per hectare. The total number of trees across the entire area, going by the density in core area, is estimated to be be more than 45,000. However, the Range Forest Officer has pegged the number at around 29,400.
The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), which is keen on extracting iron ore from the forest area, has estimated a total mineral reserve of 35.46 lakh tonnes and believes that a total of Rs 531 crore after all the payments towards royalty, tax and cess.
The report states that 33.56 hectare of the total 60.70 hectare will remain ‘untouched’. Mining will be carried out in an area spread across 9.9 hectares, while 5.18 hectares will be used for crushing, screening, and stocking of minerals. The company also proposes to develop a green belt across 2.24 hectares of land.
Sandur-based activist Sreeshaila Aladahalli said the residents were wary of losing more and more virgin forest area.
“Considering the weather extremes we are facing already, we believe saving the natural forests with all its biodiversity is important to mitigate the impact of climate change. We are not opposed to development but mining should be allowed in areas where forests have been removed and land has been opened up,” he said.
