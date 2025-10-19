<p>Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> has written to the Union Government requesting the introduction of direct flights for Haj pilgrims from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>to make travel more convenient for pilgrims from the coastal districts.<br><br>In his letter addressed to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Gundu Rao urged that the Mangaluru International Airport be designated as a Haj embarkation point. He stated that such a move would enable direct Haj flights from Mangaluru, providing significant relief and convenience to pilgrims from the coastal region.</p>.Karnataka: Permission denied for RSS route march in Chittapur.<p>The minister made this appeal to the Centre based on a representation submitted by former MLC K S Mohammed Masood.<br><br>In fact, the first flight to Haj had commenced from Mangaluru International Airport in 2012. However, later after Covid-19 pandemic, Mangaluru as embarkation point was suspended. Haj pilgrims from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Hassan districts will be benefited if Mangaluru is designated as Haj embarkation point. Presently, the Haj Committee of India has designated Bengaluru as an embarkation point, which is inconveniencing senior citizens, women pilgrims from the region.</p>