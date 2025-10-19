Menu
Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao seeks direct Haj flights from Mangaluru

In his letter addressed to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Gundu Rao urged that the Mangaluru International Airport be designated as a Haj embarkation point.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 08:15 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 08:15 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDakshina KannadaDinesh Gundu Rao

