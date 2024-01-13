JOIN US
Minister Jarkiholi flies abroad

Last Updated 12 January 2024, 19:03 IST

Belagavi: Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who had been in New Delhi for the past few days advocating the creation of more Deputy Chief Minister posts, flew abroad on Friday evening.

There were discussions in Congress circles suggesting that Jarkiholi was displeased with his demand for additional Deputy Chief Minister posts not being met, prompting his overseas trip.

Close aides of Jarkiholi clarified that he had gone to Uganda on his pre-scheduled visit, and it was unrelated to politics.

(Published 12 January 2024, 19:03 IST)
