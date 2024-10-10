Miscreants desecrate Dargah in K'buragi village

<p>Kalaburagi: Miscreants have vandalised Hazrat Syed Peer Dargah situated on the roadside in Karadal village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chittapur">Chittapur</a> taluk on Wednesday (October 9) late at night. </p><p>They have also desecrated Mazar (tomb) adjacent to it and demolished the surrounding stone wall. </p><p>The people of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslim</a> community converged at the venue and expressed anger against the miscreants urging the police officials to initiate action against them. </p>.63 communal clashes in 3 years, zero convictions in Karnataka: Govt data.<p>District Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasalu, police sub-inspectors Shreeshail Ambati, and Chandramappa visited the venue and collected the information from Dargah's caretaker Syed Ali.</p> .Indian cultural centre vandalised, 4 Hindu temples suffer 'minor' damages in Bangladesh.<p>He urged police officials to arrest the miscreants at the earliest.</p>