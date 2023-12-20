Modi & Shah responsible for Parliament security breach, says Cong leader Ugrappa; BJP hits back

Bengaluru: Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Bellary Lok Sabha member V S Ugrappa on Tuesday asserted that both Modi and Shah are directly responsible for the Parliament security breach incident last
week.
Defending the Opposition parties' stance on the incident, Ugrappa mocked that the prime minister chose to speak to the media and expressed 'his shock' over the entire incident, instead of issuing a statement on the floor of the House.
“This was a deliberate move by Modi to avoid issuing statements on the floor of the House. By issuing statements to the media, Modi has demeaned the country’s parliamentary system,” he added.
BJP hits back
Taking a critical view of Ugrappa’s stand, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said that PM Modi need not behave following the will of some Ugrappa, Somappa orRamappa.
"He, being the PM and world’s tallest leader, knows what is best for this country. Let Ugrappa mind his job," he retorted.
Former BJP national general secretary C T Ravi asserted that Modi need not take any lessons from a party that imposed a draconian emergency on the people of this country.
“Leaders of the Congress party must know their past before making such remarks against world leader Modi,” he said.