Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dhurandhar crosses Animal's Box Office numbers, becomes 10th highest grossing film in India

Other movies in the top 10 list are "KGF Chapter 2", "RRR", "Kalki 2898 AD", "Jawan", "Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1", "Chhaava" and "Stree 2".
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 16:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 16:11 IST
Entertainment Newsbox officebollywoodmovies

Follow us on :

Follow Us