<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-mangalore-port-authority">New Mangalore Port Authority</a> (NMPA) marked the commencement of the 2025–26 cruise season with the arrival of the first cruise vessel - MS Seven Seas Navigator, on Monday. </p><p>Flying the Bahamas flag, MS Seven Seas Navigator has a Length Overall (LOA) of 172.50 metres, draft of 7.50 metres, and Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) of 28,803. The vessel arrived from its last port of call from Mormugao Port. The cruise carried 450 passengers along with 360 crew members.</p><p>NMPA extended a warm and vibrant traditional welcome to the international cruise tourists, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region. </p><p>Vinitha Sekhar, Commissioner Customs, Mangaluru welcomed the master of the ship along with the Traffic Manager, officers and employees of the Port.</p><p>In addition, a meditation centre set up by the Ministry of AYUSH, free Wi-Fi connectivity provided by NMPA, and a selfie stand depicting Mangaluru's Yakshagana art form installed by the Ministry of Tourism added unique experiential value for the cruise passengers.</p><p>Passengers visited prominent tourist destinations in and around Mangaluru, including Karkala Gomateshwara Temple, the Thousand Pillar Basadi at Moodabidri, Soans Farm, Pilikula Nisargadhama, Artisan Village, Gokarnanatha Temple, St Aloysius Chapel, local markets, and Trinity House at Valencia. The cruise later in the evening sailed to Kochi. </p>