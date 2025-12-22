<p>Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Indian Railways has made significant strides in upgrading its track infrastructure, with more than 78% of railway tracks now capable of supporting speeds of 110 kmph or higher. </p> <p>In 2014, only 39.6% of tracks supported speeds of 110 kmph or more. By 2025, this has increased to 78.4%, with 56.6% of tracks now supporting speeds between 110–130 kmph, and 21.6% allowing for 130 kmph and above. Conversely, the proportion of tracks with speed potential below 110 kmph has dropped from 60.4% to just 21.6%, the Minister said in his written reply to just concluded Parliament. </p> <p>The extensive upgrades carried out over the past decade include the use of 60 kg rails, wider concrete sleepers, longer rail panels, H-beam sleepers, and deployment of advanced track maintenance technologies. These measures have drastically improved the speed potential of Indian Railways.</p>.New Vande Bharat Metro train undergoes successful trial at 145 kmph in Kota.<p>Vande Bharat trains, which are semi-high-speed services designed for speeds up to 180 kmph and operating at a maximum of 160 kmph. The commissioning of the first prototype of the Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset is currently underway following successful field trials, Vaishnaw said. </p> <p>Upgradation and improvement of railway tracks on Indian Railways to increase the speed potential have been carried out in a big way during the last 11 years. The measures for track upgradation include use of 60 kg rails, wider base concrete sleepers, thick web switches, longer rail panels, H Beam sleepers, modern track renewal and maintenance machines, interlocking of level crossing gates, intense monitoring of track geometry etc, the Minister said. </p>