MP Hegde booked for 'insulting' Siddaramaiah

The Mundgod police have taken up a suo motu case against Uttara Kannada BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for his objectionable comments on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a party meeting last Friday.
During the meeting, criticising the 'appeasement politics' of the Congress government, Hegde called Siddaramaiah as 'Sidramullah Khan' and termed farmers protesting in Delhi and Haryana as 'Khalistanis'.
"A case has been registered suo motu against MP Anantkumar Hegde for his alleged derogatory remarks against the CM," SP N Vishnuvardhan told DH.
A few days back, Kumta police registered a suo motu case against Hegde for making a provocative speech.
(Published 26 February 2024, 03:42 IST)