MUDA case: ED officials search MUDA office in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday, searched Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mysuru Taluk Office, to inspect documents related to the alleged scam, in which the names of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife have figured. </p><p>Parallelly, the officials searched the house of the person, J Devaraju, who sold the land to the CM's brother-in-law, in Kengeri, which is in the outskirts of Bengaluru.</p><p>A total of 12 ED officials, accompanied by 20 CRPF personnel, arrived in Mysuru around 10.30 am, in a couple of vehicles, on Friday morning. Then, they split into two teams. </p><p>While eight officials, accompanied by CRPF personnel, reached MUDA office on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road, four officials and CRPF personnel reached the Taluk Office at Mini Vidhana Soudha, in Nazarbad, around 11 am. Local Police officials and personnel also provided security.</p><p>"The ED officials are inspecting the documents and speaking to officials, and they will continue their work on Saturday. We will provide them all documents and information," said MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar.</p><p>As per MUDA officials, the ED team arrived without giving a notice. The visitors to MUDA office were caught unawares, as the entry of public was restricted all of a sudden.</p><p>The ED officials also inspected original documents of MUDA lands, in the Revenue department at the Taluk Office.</p><p>The case is related to the allotment of 14 alternative sites to the CM's wife B M Parvathi in Vijayanagar Third and Fourt Stages, on 50:50 ratio, in lieu of her land that was developed by MUDA, without acquiring it, and other irregularities. Parvathi had received the land as a gift from her brother Mallikarjuna Swamy, who had bought it from Devaraju.</p><p>It can be noted that the ED has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), against Siddaramaiah and others on September 30, based on a Lokayukta FIR. Earlier, on September 27, Lokayukta Police had filed a case against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju, following the direction of a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives, on September 25.</p><p>The court direction came in the wake of a petition by a Mysuru-based RTI activist, Snehamayi Krishna, suspecting a multi-crore scam, involving corruption and nepotism.</p><p>It may be recalled that Parvathi had sought alternative lands, for her 3.16 acres of land in Kesare (survey number 464), Mysuru taluk. On September 30, Parvathi appealed to MUDA Commissioner to take back the 14 sites. The process to take them back started on October 1, as the MUDA Commissioner received her letter through her son MLC Dr Yathindra. The process was completed on October 3. Lokayukta Police are further investigating the case.</p><p>Later on October 16, K Marigowda, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, resigned as MUDA chairman, citing health issues.</p><p><strong>Petitioner claims ED visit as his victory</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the petitioner in the alleged MUDA scam -- Snehamayi Krishna -- claimed that the visit of the ED officials to Mysuru can be deemed as a victory to his fight against the irregularities in MUDA, over the years.</p><p>Krishna said, his fight is not anything personal against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or his wife. "My complaint is regarding all irregularities in MUDA and to expose them. I will not give up, till the issue is taken to its logical end," he said.</p>