MUDA case: ED officials search MUDA office in Mysuru

It can be noted that the ED has filed a case on the basis of the FIR filed by Lokayukta Police against Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjuna Swamy and others.
TR Satish Kumar
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 13:53 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 06:58 IST
