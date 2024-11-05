MUDA case: Karnataka High Court issues notice to Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law, union govt, State, Lokayukta; next hearing on Nov 26

<p>The Karnataka High Court has ordered notice to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> in a plea seeking a CBI investigation into the MUDA alternate sites allotment case.</p><p>Justice M Nagaprasanna also ordered notice to the CBI, the Union of India and the Lokayukta police.</p><p>The court has directed the Lokayukta police to place on record the investigation conducted till 25-11-2024. The matter has been adjourned to November 26.</p><p>The petition is filed by Snehamayi Krishna, one of the three complainants in the MUDA scam case. Senior advocate KG Raghavan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the petition has been moved seeking a CBI probe since the investigation as a process must instill public confidence.</p>.MUDA case: Pralhad Joshi asks Siddaramaiah to quit CM post, face probe .<p>The petition stated that it is a fit case to be investigated by a central agency so that the persons responsible for blatant abuse of power and action can be held liable and the magnitude of the scam can be determined.</p><p>The case pertains to the alleged allotment of alternate sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in favour of Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy in violation of the rules. </p><p>On August 16, 2024, the Governor passed the order, approving the investigation under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act on the applications filed by three complainants - TJ Abraham, Snehamayi Krishna and Pradeep Kumar SP.</p><p>On September 24, the single bench dismissed Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the Governor’s approval stating that the facts undoubtedly require an investigation since the beneficiary of all the acts is not anybody outside, but the wife of the Chief Minister. </p><p>Under the orders passed by the special court for elected representatives, the Lokayukta police had registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah and commenced the investigation.</p>.Lokayukta Police to quiz CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case on Nov 6.<p>Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police has summoned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for questioning in the MUDA site allotment case on November 6.</p>