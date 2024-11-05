Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MUDA case: Karnataka High Court issues notice to Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law, union govt, State, Lokayukta; next hearing on Nov 26

The court directed the Lokayukta to place on record details of its probe conducted so far.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 06:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 06:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahscamMysuru Urban Development Authority

Follow us on :

Follow Us