MUDA case: Lokayukta police file FIR against Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: The Lokayukta Police in Mysuru on Friday filed an FIR against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case.

The FIR mentions Siddaramaiah as the first accused and his wife Parvathy as the second accused. Parvathy's brother Mallikarjunaswamy and land owner Devaraju are the third and fourth accused respectively.