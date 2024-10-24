MUDA case: Lokayukta Police grills another retired IAS officer

<p>Mysuru: Lokayukta Police probed another retired IAS officer in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, that involves the name of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife.</p><p>Retired IAS officer S Palaiah appeared for an enquiry at the Lokayukta SP office in Mysuru, on Thursday. </p><p>Palaiah served as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru in 2004-05 and briefly as Commissioner of MUDA.</p><p>It can be noted that during the purchase of the land on survey number 464 of Kesare village, by Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law B M Mallikarjuna Swamy from J Devaraju, Palaiah had signed a few documents related to land transfer.</p>.MUDA case: Lokayukta Police grills retired IAS officer G Kumar Naik for 3 hours.<p>Lokayukta SP T J Udesh-led team, investigating the MUDA alternative land allotment case, enquired Palaiah.</p><p>After the enquiry, Palaiah told media persons, "When the officials first issued a notice, I was unable to attend, due to other commitments. Today, I faced the enquiry. Officials asked me questions related to the documents that had I signed, concerning the land, and I have answered them”.</p><p>It may be recalled that another retired IAS officer and present Raichur MP Kumar Naik, who was DC of Mysuru earlier, appeared before the Lokayukta in Mysuru, on October 19.</p>