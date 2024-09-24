MUDA case: Congress plans to project sanction against Siddaramaiah as attempt to target 'popular OBC chief minister'

New Delhi: Congress central leadership has rallied behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka High Court rejected his petition on MUDA scam and decided to brazen it out, as his removal from the post will be perceived as an admission of guilt.

The party plans to project the sanction to investigate the allegations related to MUDA land allotment as an attempt to target “a popular OBC Chief Minister” by the BJP and derail the ‘guarantees’ that are being implemented by the Congress government.

The Congress campaign will also highlight the “bias” against Siddaramaiah and the Congress by citing the “delay” in granting sanction to probe complaints against BJP and JD(S) leaders, including Kumaraswamy.