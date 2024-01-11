JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mudigere: Security up near shrines, bus stand after clash

The police quickly arrived at the scene and successfully dispersed them. Complaints and counter-complaints were registered at the Mudigere police station.
Last Updated 10 January 2024, 20:59 IST

Follow Us

Police security was heightened near mosques, shrines, and the KSRTC bus stand on Wednesday following a clash between youths of different communities over a trivial issue.

The police quickly arrived at the scene and successfully dispersed them. Complaints and counter-complaints were registered at the Mudigere police station.

In his complaint to the police, Anil Poojary accused Munaz of Bankal and two other youths of assaulting him for offering chocolates to female students from different communities and later befriending them. In his counter-complaint, Munaj stated that he was assaulted by some youths when he was waiting for the arrival of a
parcel.  

Police have registered both the cases and investigation is on, sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 January 2024, 20:59 IST)
KarnatakaMudigere taluk

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT