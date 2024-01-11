Mudigere: Security up near shrines, bus stand after clash

Police security was heightened near mosques, shrines, and the KSRTC bus stand on Wednesday following a clash between youths of different communities over a trivial issue.
The police quickly arrived at the scene and successfully dispersed them. Complaints and counter-complaints were registered at the Mudigere police station.
In his complaint to the police, Anil Poojary accused Munaz of Bankal and two other youths of assaulting him for offering chocolates to female students from different communities and later befriending them. In his counter-complaint, Munaj stated that he was assaulted by some youths when he was waiting for the arrival of a
parcel.
Police have registered both the cases and investigation is on, sources added.