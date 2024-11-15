Home
Mysuru City Corporation dismisses person quizzed by ED in MUDA case for drawing salary from two govt agencies

Dismissed person is deemed to be close associate of CM Siddaramaiah.
T R Sathish Kumar
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 18:46 IST

The letter of dismissal - Page 1

DH Special Arrangement

The letter of dismissal - Page 2

DH Special Arrangement

Published 14 November 2024, 18:46 IST
KarnatakaEDKarnataka PoliticsmudaMysuru City Corporation

