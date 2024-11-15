Mysuru City Corporation dismisses person quizzed by ED in MUDA case for drawing salary from two govt agencies

<p>Mysuru: B K Kumar, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bengaluru on Wednesday, in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, has been dismissed by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rehman Shariff recently. A criminal case will also be filed against him.</p><p>According to the letter of the MCC Commissioner, dated November 6, 2024, Kumar, who was a second division assistant (SDA) (on piece work) at Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), has been dismissed, because he has violated the law, by drawing salaries from two government agencies.</p>.<p>Kumar was questioned by ED in the alleged MUDA scam, as he is deemed to be a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Officials said, Kumar was also working as SDA for MUDA on contract basis, and drew salary there also, from 2004.</p>.Karnataka: MUDA to file case, initate against erring officials, says Congress MLA K Harish Gowda.<p>The order of the MCC Commissioner states that Kumar, who was SDA for the works under Right to equal pay for equal work scheme, was in the sewage water treatment plant, under the water supply and underground drainage division of VVWW. The process, including inquiry, was in effect from November 7, 2022, when the Urban Development department issued an order: No 104/ACM2013, to initiate action, based on a private complaint.</p><p>The dismissal order states that there was a complaint against Kumar and a committee was formed to probe the violation of law. “The committee has reported that it is ascertained that the name, father’s name and Aadhar number, provided two offices, belong to the same person. The Assistant Commissioner for Labour department has clarified that an employee cannot work in two government offices, in different shifts. In the tender offered by MUDA to contractors, to provide staff on contract, also has a condition that the staffers should not work elsewhere. Pending the procedure to file a criminal case against Kumar, his service in the MCC has been terminated with immediate effect,” the order states.</p><p>There is no information, if any action is taken by MUDA, in this issue.</p>