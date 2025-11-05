<p>Mysuru: Team of Forest department personnel rescued a one and half year old female Tiger cub at Hosavindu under Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district on Wednesday evening. It has been shifted to Chamundi rescue centre at Koorgalli in Mysuru. </p><p>This is the cub of eight-year-old tiger, rescued on October 28 at Anjanapura, under Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district; this had attacked and injured farmer Madegowda, 43, on October 16 on the fringe of Nugu, in Badagalapura of Saragur taluk, Mysuru district. This new cub has been rescued at one km distance from Anjanapura, officials said. </p>.Mumbai hostage case: Cops to record statement of Rohit Arya's wife.<p>It's another one to one and half year old female cub was rescued on October 18 on the fringe of Nugu, in Badagalapura of Saragur taluk, Mysuru district and shifted to Bannerghatta Rescue Centre. These two Tigers were already kept at Chamundi rescue centre at Koorgalli in Mysuru. </p><p>Forest officials are looking for its one more cub. </p>