<p>Mysuru: BJP state spokesman M G Mahesh has condemned the high-handedness of the Congress party leaders, by interfering in the government administrative machinery.</p><p>Alleging that the Mysuru district administration has become a puppet in the hands of the Congress leaders, Mahesh condemned KPCC state spokesman M Lakshmana for co-chairing meetings with the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru.</p>.Tourists throng Mysuru palace and zoo during year-end holiday season .<p>Mahesh said, Mysuru District (Rural) Congress spokesman K Mahesh has invited media persons to a meeting, organised by 2024 Lok Sabha election candidate Lakshmana with the DC at 12.30 pm on Saturday, at the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall, to discuss with the farmers of Mysuru district, on a few problems and to find solutions.</p><p>Mahesh said, a similar meeting was held on November 15, at the same ZP Hall, with the same DC, along with senior Congress leaders and senior engineers on issues related to the establishment of the Greater Mysuru, proposed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>Mahesh asked, “How can Lakshmana co-chair a meeting along with the DC of Mysuru? In what capacity has he convened the meeting? This is utterly unconstitutional. The officials should remember that the government is permanent, while political parties are not”.</p><p>Mahesh said, the law and order situation has collapsed in Karnataka, under the present Congress government, citing the Ballari clash on Thursday.</p>