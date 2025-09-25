Davangere benne dose or biryani combo, food lovers spoilt for choice at Mysuru's Ahara Mela

<p>Mysuru: From Davangere benne dose to bamboo biryani, 'Ahara Mela' (food festival), organised as part of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara, is a major attraction during the festivities, catering to the needs of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. </p><p>Thousands of food lovers throng the Maharaja's College grounds to indulge in a variety of cuisines in the stalls, from the day one, September 22. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa inaugurated the food fair. It will be held up to October 5.</p><p>It may be mentioned that Siddaramaiah appreciated the taste of Melkote puliyogere and sakkare pongal, at Ahara Mela, claiming them to be an authentic and popular dish of Karnataka.</p>.Mahila Dasara showcases women’s strides to self-empowerment in Mysuru.<p>There are around 160 stalls, including 40 stalls selling non-veg items. The non-vegetarian stalls are allocated on one side of the mela and the vegetarian stalls occupy two lines. This is to facilitate the food lovers to relish their choice of food comfortably.</p><p>Bamboo biryani from the tribals of Hunsur, Mysuru biryani, Hosakote biryani, Hyderabadi dum biryani, madike biryani, Hospet biryani, Gowdru mane oota, and fish are available at one place, leaving the visitors spoilt for choice.</p><p>Besides, many shops are selling food in different combos - baale biryani with chilli chicken and egg idli; biryani with pepper chicken, egg idli; or chicken lollypop and egg idli, for Rs 99.</p><p>For vegetarians, mushroom biryani, mushroom dry, Davangere benne dose, rumali roti, veg-pulav, masale dose, avarekalu kadubu, jolada rotti, mirchi bajji, bonda, Mulbagalu dose and north Karnataka delicacies, chat items, ice creams, and juices are available. </p><p>A group of five friends had to part ways, as three of them were non-vegetarians and two vegetarians. Akash, one among them, said, we are vegetarians and hence opted for mushroom dose. Our friends moved towards the stalls selling non-veg food. They can have their choice of food, without guilt, he said.</p><p>Aruna, a resident of Vontikoppal, said, "Food mela is a must visit place during Dasara. We friends plan a visit. We can have good food and also spend time with friends and family. We don't eat non-veg during Navaratri. Hence, we try different vegetarian items. We have ample shade this year. It is very thoughtful of the organisers to arrange this".</p><p>While Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has deployed civic workers to empty the dustbins and maintain cleanliness and hygiene on the premises, the Food Safety and Drug Administration department had deployed a vehicle for food safety. The Fire and Emergency Services department has a fire tender, as a precautionary measure. Unlike previous years, sufficient shade has been created for the visitors. Drinking water and toilet facilities have also been provided.</p>