Fans, dignitaries pay tributes to S L Bhyrappa in Mysuru, fondly recall Kannada writer

His body, which was brought from Bengaluru by 3.40 pm and was kept at Kalamandira campus on Vinoba road in Mysuru for public viewing on Thursday evening.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 17:19 IST
Mysuru district minister H C Mahadevappa, ex MP Pratap Simha offer tribute to S L Bhyrappa at Kalamandira premises in Mysuru on Thursday evening.

Credit: DH Photo  

Published 25 September 2025, 17:19 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruS L BhyrappaTributes

