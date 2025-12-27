Menu
Mysuru Zoo loses six-year-old African hunting cheetah

According to P Anusha, Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo, six year and eight month old Bruke succumbed to Meningitis around 1.30am on Saturday morning.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 19:14 IST
Published 27 December 2025, 19:14 IST
Karnataka NewscheetahMysurumysuru zoo

