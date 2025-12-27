<p>Mysuru: Sri Chamarajendra Zoological garden-Mysuru Zoo has lost male African hunting Cheetah, Bruke on Saturday. </p><p>According to P Anusha, Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo, six year and eight month old Bruke succumbed to Meningitis around 1.30am on Saturday morning. He refused food intake from three days. He was treated by veterinarians of the Zoo, but he did not respond to treatment and succumbed. </p><p>Bruke was acquired from Anne Van Dyke Cheetah Centre, South Africa on August 17, 2020. Staff of Mysuru Zoo mourns the loss of Bruke, Anusha said. </p>