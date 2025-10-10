<p>Mysuru: Theatre person <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/addanda-c-cariappa">Addanda C Cariappa</a> is launching his fourth production <em>Nijamahatma Babasaheba</em> under his repertory Rangabhomi Trust, in association with Hari Vidyalaya. </p><p>The play will be staged at Kirurangamandira on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Kalamandira premises on Hunsur Road, in Mysuru on October 13, 14 and 16 at 6.30 pm.</p><p>During an interaction with media persons at Hari Vidyalaya, in Mysuru, on Thursday, Cariappa, former director of Rangayana-Mysuru, a Karnataka government sponsored repertory, said, just because we have addressed one person as ‘Mahatma’ we cannot limit ourselves because <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-r-ambedkar">B R Ambedkar</a> is one such Mahatma. </p>.'Go-back’ protest against new director of Rangayana unfortunate: Cariappa.<p>Cariappa is a product of Heggodu-based Sri Nilakanteshwara Natyaseva Sangha (Ninasam). He had also managed his own Srishti Kodava Ranga for nearly two decades earlier.</p><p>Fully aware of the fact that his play would stir a controversy, Cariappa clarified that he has penned the play ‘Nijamahatma Babasaheba’ and is staging it under the provisions of Article 19 of the Constitution (that includes Freedom of Speech and Expression) and is only telling the truth, with proof or evidence. </p><p>“I have studied 42 books, mainly written by Ambedkar himself, his personal assistant and typist Nanak Chand Rattu, Ambedkar’s wife Dr Savitha, Ambedkar’s election agent Dattopant Thengadi and SC Democratic Party MP (1957-62) Balasaheb Salunke.</p>.Kodagu being misused by anti-socials, says Addanda Cariappa.<p> Among the books of Ambedkar, ‘Thoughts on Pakistan’ is very important, but it is still hidden from the people, due to various reasons,” Cariappa said.</p><p>After his resignation as Rangayana director on May 14, 2023, as the Congress was voted to power in Karnataka, Cariappa has already produced two plays ‘Karineera Veera’ on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and ‘Sathyavanne Heluttene’ on historical personalities of the freedom struggle era. </p><p>Earlier, he penned and directed ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tipu-sultan">Tipu Sultan</a> of Mysuru State. </p><p>He shot to fame as the Covid-lockdown director of Rangayana, which produced ‘Parva’, an eight-hour play, based on the late S L Bhyrappa’s novel.</p>.Cariappa, ex-director of Rangayana to give professional touch to modern theatre in Mysuru.<p>Cariappa recalled that ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ was opposed by a section of activists and it had to be staged amidst tight police security. </p><p>“Tipu Nija Kanasugalu was also dragged to the court. But, the judgement was in my favour. Kodagu-based Rangabhoomi Trust was floated as a repertory, soon after my exit from Rangayana, to give a company (professional) theatre touch to modern or amateur theatre. Ayodhya Publication has published books on all my four plays, just a week ahead of their staging. Last Saturday ‘Nijamahatma Babasaheba’ was released by MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. We plan to stage 10 shows in Mysuru in October and start the Karnataka tour in November,” Cariappa said.</p><p>Hari Vidyalaya secretary H R Bhagavan said, the artistes have been trained on the premises of the school since August 1. </p><p>“They have been working hard and rehearsing the play over the past two months, starting from 6 am to 9.30 pm everyday. They are provided accommodation and food in the school itself. As theatre art is also education, our institution is encouraging the play,” he said.</p>