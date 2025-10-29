<p>Mysuru: Even after Dasara and Deepavali, the spirit of celebrations and vibrancy of Dasara has continued in yet another attraction - Dasara Exhibition, which has been revamped at a cost of Rs 20 crore with Hoysala style structures of Belur and musical fountains.</p><p>The expo, which began on September 22, has already attracted about 15 lakh people. At least 10,000 people per day, during weekdays, and more than 20,000 per day, during weekends and holidays, visit the Dasara Exhibition on Doddakere Grounds of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) in front of the Mysuru Palace, according to KEA Chairman Ayub Khan. </p><p>People are shopping Kashmiri shawls from H Muzamil Ahmed at the stall of Kashmir handicrafts from Srinagar; Ilkal and other ethnic handloom sarees from weavers and entrepreneurs at the stall of Women Development Corporation; besides shopping Dasara dolls, terracotta artefacts, wooden handicraft products and more in 154 commercial stalls. The stalls at Siddaramaiah Angala are aesthetically designed with Hoysala style of architecture. They are shopping amid the structures of Nandi of Chamundi Hill, emblem of Hoysalas, Sri Channakeshava temple of Belur and a cultural events performing area.</p><p>The entire campus is revamped to give the feel of the heritage city and cultural capital of Karnataka. Right from pavements, lamp posts, benches to stalls, are artistically designed. Two wrestling arenas in the name of minister H C Mahadevappa and former KEA Chairman Dhruvakumar are also revamped at Sri Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium on KEA premises. </p><p>The new, artistically designed, creative structures have been done at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Musical dancing fountains, named after the late minister Azeez Sait with 500 metre length and 45 metre width, near the entrance, a few new fountains designed at a cost of Rs 10 crore are adding more charm to the ambience. </p>.Mysuru: Farmers demand revision of crop loss compensation amount under NDRF.<p>"Belur and Halebidu represent our culture. So, we have designed the stalls to represent them. We are coming up with a dragon pond on one acre land, with boating, where a fire show and laser show will be held. My vision is to convert the KEA ground into another tourist destination, a shopping hub with expos and entertainment activities in the evenings, round the year. With this, we can retain tourists for longer duration. It will benefit the people who are dependent on tourism. With the longest musical fountain in South India, people need not regret missing a visit to Brindavan Gardens after visiting the tourist destinations in Mysuru," Ayub Khan said. </p><p>The government stalls by different departments and Zilla Panchayats are not just showcasing their programmes, but are creating awareness. The stall of the Food and Civil Supplies department is sensitising the people on the ways to prevent wastage of food, importance of millets and consumer rights. The stall of the Kannada and Culture department highlights Karnataka Ratna awardees, Kannadigas who have won Dada Saheb Phalke award, and Vachanakaaras. </p><p>The photo gallery with 200 rare photographs of CM Siddaramaiah highlights his achievements and depicts different stages of his life as a politician. They showcase his days with former CMs Ramakrishna Hegde, H D Deve Gowda, and S M Krishna, besides his family photos, his fellow villagers, amid some candid photos. </p><p>People are relishing mallige idli, Davangere benne dose and other delicacies at 100 stalls of the Food Court. They are enjoying 65 games at the amusement park. </p><p>One can see a replica of the wooden Palace of Mysuru, which was burnt about 120 years ago. Army, Navy, Airforce and ISRO have demonstrated their arms and ammunition, and Navy bands performed during the first 15 days of Dasara.</p>