Nationalise Waqf properties to end 'tyranny', Karnataka BJP MLA Patil Yatnal tells PM Modi
'The Waqf Boards, empowered by existing laws, have been reportedly encroaching on properties owned by individuals, farmers, and longstanding religious institutions, including those not affiliated with the Waqf,' Patil wrote in the letter.
Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil writes a letter to PM Narendra Modi
