Need scientific research into Ayurveda for holistic health approach: Karnataka Health Minister

Bengaluru: There is a need to conduct greater scientific research and draw up detailed guidelines about Ayurvedic treatments or practices, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday.
He was speaking at a seminar exploring the significance of Ayurveda in the present medical scenario, organised by the Department of Ayush, Government of Karnataka, commemorating Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 8th Ayurveda Day that will be observed on November 10.
"We need to evolve a scientific approach through independent research experiments to build upon what our ancestors gave us in the form of Ayurveda, so we can innovate upon existing practices and develop this field."
He explained that the growing demand for more seats in Ayurveda colleges is indicative of the public's interest in the field. He urged Ayurveda practitioners to publish scientific papers in international journals to back up their practice and bring global recognition.
"We need an integrated and holistic approach to healthcare today. We need to take concrete steps towards identifying how we can combine the best practices of different systems of medicine to benefit the public the most," he said.
Dr Mohd Rafi Hakeem, Chief Planning and Development Officer and District Ayush Officer, explained that the focus of the seminar was to deliberate on how to make Ayurveda concepts popular and extend its reach to everyone.
"We need to find ways to retain the ancient concepts and teachings, but modernise it according to present needs, to innovate in a scientific manner, and expand its scope for everyone," he said.