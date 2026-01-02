Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Newly appointed Ballari SP suspended after violence that resulted in death of Congress worker

On Friday, the government, following a report from the Director General and Inspector General of Police, suspended Nejjur pending inquiry.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 16:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 16:30 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressPoliceBallari

Follow us on :

Follow Us