<p>Ballari: The Karnataka government on Friday suspended Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur following clashes between Congress and BJP workers that resulted in the death of a ruling party worker. </p><p>Nejjur had taken charge as the SP of Ballari at around 5 pm on Thursday.</p><p>On Friday, the government, following a report from the Director General and Inspector General of Police, suspended Nejjur pending inquiry. </p><p>He was suspended on the grounds of not acting effectively in handling the situation and failed to properly brief senior officers about the ground situation. </p><p>The situation in Ballari turned violent late on Thursday evening after a follower of Ballari Congress City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy attempted to put up a flex in front of Janardhana Reddy's house in Havambhavi. </p><p>The flex was regarding the Valmiki idol installation event scheduled to be held at SP Circle in the town on January 3. This was opposed by BJP workers, leading to stone-pelting.</p><p>The Brucepet police have registered four FIRs, including one suo motu case, following the death of Congress worker Rajashekar due to gun shot. </p><p>Superintendent of Police (in charge) Ranjit Kumar Bandaru said that, as per preliminary information, the bullet that hit the victim was not fired from a police weapon. "We have come to know that it came from a private weapon. We are examining it. The FSL team is checking. Information will be shared. Footage has been gathered and is being analysed," he said.</p><p>In the three cases registered based on complaints by Congress leaders and Bharath's aides, Janardhana Reddy has been named the prime accused in the violent clashes. </p><p>A total of 10 people, including former minister B Sriramulu, Suryanarayan Reddy, and other BJP leaders, have been named as accused under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(2) (rioting), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 190 (making every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police added.</p><p>Police are also verifying multiple videos that show a close aide and private gunman of Bharath firing multiple rounds into the air and towards the house of Janardhana Reddy. Workers from both parties, wielding stones, sticks, and other weapons, were seen at the site, creating a ruckus.</p><p>Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked senior police officials to conduct an inquiry to ascertain whether the bullet that killed Rajashekar was fired from a gun belonging to BJP or Congress leaders.</p><p>Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "I have sent the ADGP (Law and Order) to visit the spot and see what has happened. I have ordered an inquiry and asked officials to submit a report."</p><p>To maintain law and order, additional forces — 10 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) units and 12 District Armed Reserve (DAR) units from Chitradurga, Koppal, Davangere, and Vijayanagara districts — have been dispatched to Ballari.</p><p>R Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said so far no one has been arrested. "We have seized five guns so far.</p>