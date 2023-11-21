NGT takes up suo motu case on presence of heavy metals in vegetables

The presence of heavy metals above safety limits in vegetables sold in Bengaluru has prompted the National Green Tribunal to take a suo motu case while the state government has begun taking a serious look into the issue by involving different departments that have stakes in the matter.
In its October 25 edition, DH published a report on the findings by the Environment Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), whose year-long research found that heavy metals like cadmium, nickel, chromium, lead and others exceeded the maximum permissible limits in many of the vegetables, including those bought from organic stores.
With the NGT’s southern zone set to hold a hearing in the matter on Tuesday, EMPRI has submitted that a larger sample size covering all seasons would be required. “The project encompassed a preliminary study for indication of heavy metal presence in select vegetable samples involving one-time sampling in one season, it is opined that a larger sample size covering all seasons with control sample would be statistically significant and also indicate reliability of concentrations of heavy metals,” it said, adding that its report would be reviewed by subject experts.
Statewide survey
Authorities at the FSSAI, which began a special drive on October 25 to collect samples for testing, said they were taking up the matter as per the general guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
“We took suo motu action on the date of the media report. As of now, 199 legal samples have been drawn and testing is going on. Besides covering Bengaluru, we are looking to extend the project to the entire state of Karnataka,” Commissioner of Food Safety Nagaraja N M told DH.
Meanwhile, sources in the government said the chief secretary held a meeting where officials from the agriculture, horticulture and environment departments, besides the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), discussed the contamination of the vegetables.
“The chief secretary has instructed the departments to coordinate on the matter and take up corrective measures. The KSPCB has been told to look into the issue of contamination of water used by farmers. The Environment Department is set to hold a meeting soon. The government has advised a multi-pronged approach to resolve the issue in view of health concerns,” the source said.