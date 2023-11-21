NGT takes up suo motu case on presence of heavy metals in vegetables

With the NGT’s southern zone set to hold a hearing in the matter on Tuesday, EMPRI has submitted that a larger sample size covering all seasons would be required. “The project encompassed a preliminary study for indication of heavy metal presence in select vegetable samples involving one-time sampling in one season, it is opined that a larger sample size covering all seasons with control sample would be statistically significant and also indicate reliability of concentrations of heavy metals,” it said, adding that its report would be reviewed by subject experts.