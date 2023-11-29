NIA files chargesheet against two in IS-backed Mangaluru cooker blast

Mangaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against two accused in the Islamic State-sponsored pressure cooker blast that occurred at Nagori in Mangaluru on November 19 , 2022.

One of the accused, Mohammed Shariq, was carrying the pressure cooker IED ((improvised explosive device) in an auto rickshaw when it exploded, injuring auto driver Purushotham and himself. The investigation revealed that he had planned to plant the IED at Kadri Manjunatha Temple with an aim to create terror among the Hindu community, but the low-intensity bomb accidentally exploded on the way.

The NIA said that a case in this regard was registered on November 23 and Mohamed Shariq was arrested by the NIA in July 2023 along with his co -accused Syed Shariq.

According to the investigations, the duo, along with an online handler— had planned the explosion as a part of a conspiracy to establish a Caliphate (Sharia law), said the NIA in its release posted on X handle.