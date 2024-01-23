Tuesday Interview | No one can stop Modi from becoming PM again, says H D Deve Gowda

H D Deve Gowda, the 91-year-old JD(S) supremo, is convinced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win a third term in office. Gowda, a former prime minister himself, speaks to DH’s Rashmi Belur and explains why the JD(S) has joined hands with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Excerpts:
Why did you choose NDA and not I.N.D.I.A?
The first meeting of I.N.D.I.A was held at my residence. But some Karnataka Congress leaders threatened to step out if I was involved. Following this, I wasn’t invited to their other meetings. For 60 years of my political life, I was with Congress. I declined Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s offer after Congress withdrew its support when I was the PM. I stood firmly. I have taken this decision today because of the way Congress treated me and in the interest of the nation. Who will be the PM from I.N.D.I.A? Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, Naveen Patnaik, an Aam Aadmi Party leader, or Sharad Pawar? Who will it be?
It looks like you have a special bond with PM Modi.
Who is capable of leading this country? Who else can provide a stable government? Let’s speak the truth and be practical. Modi is not just an established leader within the country; he’s established even outside. I didn’t ally with the BJP for any political gain. As a former PM, I want to protect the interests of the nation. No one can stop Modi from becoming PM again. I have not spoken a word about him in the last 10 years. But when he was Gujarat’s chief minister, I agitated strongly; there’s nothing to hide. He’s such a popular leader. There’s nothing to argue about his leadership.
Congress has questioned your secular credentials.
Where does secularism exist? There’s no value in that word. M Karunanidhi, Mamata Banerjee, and others, too, joined hands with the BJP. Where was this ideology then? We need to bring everyone together in administration. It doesn’t matter whether you call me secular or non-secular.
After the Karnataka polls, Kumaraswamy criticised minorities for not voting for the JD(S).
Kumaraswamy is not just a JD(S) leader. He’s an efficient leader at the national level. During the assembly polls, he carried out the Pancharatna Yatre and Jaladhaare programmes for 10 months. But everything went towards the guarantees of Congress.
Are you angry with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or the Congress party?
I have nothing personal against any leader. The Congress’ administration has totally collapsed. I don’t know if it can be called corruption. The Election Commission seized a large amount during the elections to five states. Whose money was that? They formed the government by promising guarantees. But who is verifying them? The guarantees are popular only through advertisements.
Will the alliance with the BJP continue after the Lok Sabha polls?
Leaders from both parties will decide on this. We will not create unnecessary confusion. But our fight against Congress will continue.
Is it true that Kumaraswamy has been offered a position in Modi’s cabinet? If true, who will head the party in Karnataka?
These are all rumours. But I have no idea what will happen in the future. Kumaraswamy is on good terms with Modi. If he goes to Delhi, we have other capable leaders here like GT Deve Gowda, HD Revanna, Bandeppa Kashempur, and others.
How many seats will you get to contest during the Lok Sabha polls?
We’re not particular about seats. Nothing has been decided yet. Hassan, Mandya, Kolar, Tumkur—all these are rumours. We don’t have many expectations. We don’t insist on particular seats. That’s secondary for us. PM, the Union home minister (Amit Shah), Kumaraswamy, and B S Yediyurappa will decide.
Will you contest?
I am 91. I will not contest. Some people want me to go to Parliament. But I will not. I have two-and-a-half years left in Rajya Sabha. I’ll try my best to safeguard the state’s interests.
There are reports that your grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, will contest the Lok Sabha polls.
I also want Nikhil to contest. But his father, Kumaraswamy, does not agree. Nikhil is definitely going to be an established leader in politics. He will continue in politics. But his father is not for him contesting the Lok Sabha polls.
Is it true that cardiac surgeon Dr C N Manjunath, your son-in-law, will contest the Lok Sabha polls?
He won’t. It’s true that some leaders have approached him. But he won’t. Dr Manjunath is popular not just in the state or the country but even internationally. I am so lucky to have such a person.
Will JD(S) be merged with the BJP in the future?
No. That’s impossible. Kumaraswamy had an offer from the BJP to become the CM three years ago. He declined it because of me.
Congress leaders have kept away from the Ram Mandir event.
Even Muslims are helping and supporting Ram Mandir, but Congress has restrained because of their self-esteem. I don’t know how it would benefit them in the coming days.