Obesity up in urban areas, finds National Family Health Survey

In NFHS-5, close to one-third of the population was overweight or obese when compared to a little over one-fifth in the previous survey. A total of 30.1 per cent of 27,941 women and 30.9 per cent of 3,746 men surveyed were overweight or obese. Here too, the urban-rural divide was evident with 37.1 per cent of 11,092 women and 39.4 per cent of 1,513 men in urban areas being overweight or obese compared to about 25 per cent of the men and women in rural areas.