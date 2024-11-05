Home
india karnataka

On-duty doctor verbally abused, threatened by patient's kin in Karnataka's Kundapur

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kundapur Police Station.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 16:21 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 16:21 IST
