On-duty doctor verbally abused, threatened by patient's kin in Karnataka's Kundapur

<p>Udupi: An on-duty medical officer was not only verbally abused but was almost assaulted by a patient's husband at Kundapur government hospital on the night of November 3.</p><p>The husband, in a fit of rage reportedly ripped apart the official records placed on the doctor’s table, and disrupted latter from discharging his official duties.</p><p>The doctor , identified as one Moorthiraj (48), a medical officer serving as an emergency care doctor at the hospital for the past two-and-a-half years.</p><p>In his complaint, Moorthiraj said that on November 3 at around 11:15 pm, while he was on duty in the emergency department, a woman named Radha arrived with another woman complaining of stomach pain.</p>.RG Kar case: Junior doctors unhappy with CBI probe, announce slew of protests.<p>The doctor said that in the presence of nurse Shobha Kumari, he consulted Radha and reviewed her medical records before advising her to get admitted as an in-patient. He said by this time Radha's husband Nagaraj Bijadi had arrived and was told to complete the admission procedure.</p><p>The doctor said that he was still examining the patient when she and her husband left the hospital in a hurry. </p><p>However, at around 11:45 pm, Nagaraj barged into the emergency room verbally abused me and took away Radha's medical records, Moorthiraj said and added that Bijadi also tore up official records on the table.</p><p>That apart, Nagaraj and another woman continued to verbally abuse Moorthiraj and also issued death threats.</p><p>Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kundapur Police Station.</p>