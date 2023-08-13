One held in Karnataka's Sullia over suspected moral policing

Sullia police arrested a man in connection with a suspected case of moral policing reported on Saturday.
In the complaint, Mohammed Jaleel (39), a native of Mallapuram in Kerala who had a rubber plantation in Aranthodu in Sullia on lease said that a woman who was known to him came from Madikeri and sought his help in renting a room to take rest.
After arranging the room for the woman in Sullia, he went to Aranthodu when five persons arrived in a car and scooter and stopped his car. The men allegedly abused, assaulted and also gave life threats to him before leaving.
The suspects are Lathish Gundya, Varshith, Puneeth and two unknown people. Of the suspects, the police have arrested Puneeth from Sonangeri. The investigation is in progress.
Based on the complaint, the Sullia police have booked a case under IPC Section 143, 147, 341, 323, 504, 506, 153 (A) and 149.