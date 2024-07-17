'Only then he will realise his own self and become real Siddaramaiah: MoS for Railways V Somanna

Responding to a query on the alleged scams in Karnataka government, Union Minister of State, V Somanna said, “I have worked as an MLA and as a minister with Siddaramaiah earlier. However, he is no more the older Siddaramaiah.”
Stating that truth cannot be concealed by anyone, Somanna advised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to correct himself and should tell people the truth.
“Only then he will realise his own self and become the real Siddaramaiah”, he added.
Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta and Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Kota Srinivas Poojary were also present among others.
