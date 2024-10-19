'Politically motivated': Congress' Ivan D'Souza says ED searches at MUDA office not legal investigation

<p>Mangaluru: MLC Ivan D’Souza on Saturday said that the officials from Enforcement Directorate (ED) carrying out searches at Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office is "a politically motivated investigation and not a legal investigation." The BJP is engaged in hate politics, he said.</p><p>Responding to a query on ED carrying out searches in the MUDA office, he said “the Centre is misusing the investigation agencies and the agencies are dancing to the tunes of the Centre." "We have no objections to the investigation into the MUDA scam. As an advocate, I feel ED can not interfere in the case legally as there was no financial transaction in the case. Only sites were allotted by the MUDA," he told the reporters. </p>.Land allotment row: ED continue searches at MUDA's Mysuru office for second day .<p>The MLC said, "The ED should have investigated much earlier if they had any suspicion in the case. If there was any illegal activity or row over allotted land, then they could have investigated it. However, the BJP is projecting it as CM Siddaramaiah is involved in the scam.”</p><p>"The Lokayukta is already probing on the direction of the High Court and the state government has constituted a one- man judicial commission to probe into the scam. What was the need for other agencies to probe?" he asked and said “its a part of hate politics conspired by the BJP. As a result, people will lose faith in justice in society.”</p><p><strong>MLC by-election</strong></p><p>When asked on MLC byelections, he said Congress candidate Raju Poojary has knowledge on the local bodies from Gram Panchayat to Zilla Panchayat as he has served in all local governance. The BJP candidate has not even served as a gram panchayat member and has no knowledge on local bodies. “Those who contest the MLC byelection from DK local bodies constituencies should have knowledge on issues bothering local bodies and should have capacity to raise it in the Legislative Council,” he said.</p>