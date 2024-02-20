Prepare plan to appoint more forest settlement officers: Khandre to officials

Minister of Forests, Ecology, and Environment Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to prepare a proposal for the appointment of more forest settlement officers (FSO) to settle claims related to land parcels notified as forests under Section 4 of Karnataka Forest Act, 1963.
Observing that land parcels notified as forests under Section 4 were also being allotted and encroached upon, Khandre said it was important to settle claims under Section 4.
“In first stage, officials, in a timely manner, should settle those cases where there are no legal hurdles or in areas where there have been claims from occupants,” the minister said.
According to law, a notification under Section 4 is a prerequisite step for constituting reserve forest areas.
The government has to provide at least three months for public to submit objections or suggestions. The final notification under Section 17 of the Act is issued after forest settlement officers (FSO) look into claims.
In areas where a joint survey has been conducted by revenue department and forest department, details of the survey should be made public and should be available on the department’s website, he said.
Khandre directed officials to ensure that outsourced labourers are paid on time and are provided with enough food grains.
Stressing the need to keep watering holes in forest areas full, the minister asked officials to check the state of watering holes every 15 days, since they were crucial in providing water to animals during summer.
He directed officials to take stern action against miscreants who cause forest fires.