Karnataka: Priyank Kharge kingpin of recruitment scam, says Ashwath Narayan

Bengaluru: Two senior BJP leaders trained the guns on IT-BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday with former deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan alleging that the minister was the "kingpin of recruitment scam."
Ashwath Narayan’s statement comes even as the Opposition parties have launched an attack on the ruling Congress, alleging cash for transfer racket for government posts.
Speaking to media persons here, Narayan alleged on Saturday: “Priyank Kharge is the kingpin of recruitment scam. The RDPR department has seen among the highest transfers with half of the Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) being transferred despite a cap of 5% on transfers," he said.
Congress’ leaders such as B R Patil and Basavaraj Rayaraddi had earlier written to the chief minister alleging corruption in the government, while also complaining that no development work was taking place, Narayan said.
Keonics scam
Recently, Kharge had alleged a Rs 500 crore scam in Keonics during the BJP regime. The corporation comes under the purview of the IT-BT and S&T department, a portfolio previously held by Narayan.
Meanwhile, the newly appointed leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, took a dig at the minister asking how much money was paid by his father (Mallikarjun Kharge) to bag the AICC president’s post.
The leader’s scathing comments against the minister came in the wake of Kharge alleging that the BJP was taking money for top posts.
“I am not saying this. Their party leaders are saying it. How much money did the BJP state president and Opposition leader pay for their posts?” he sought to know, referring to Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s claims about an 'agent' meeting him recently and trying to 'buy him'.
“The payment culture belongs to Congress and not the BJP," Ashoka said in retort.