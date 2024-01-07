Prof Amrutha Someshwara passes away at 88

Prof Someshwara completed high school at Anandashrama and obtained a degree from St Aloysius College. He was a student of Sediyapu Krishna Bhat. After completing his MA, he began teaching at St Aloysius College in 1958. Later, he joined St Philomena and Vivekananda Colleges in Puttur and retired as the head of the Kannada Department from the latter in 1993. He was a visiting professor in the Kannada Department of Mangalore University. His works were also a topic of many research (PhD) studies.