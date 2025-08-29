<p>Bengaluru: The government is set to introduce a Digital Water Stack (DWS) project that uses satellite data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance transparency and accountability in the management of water resources, Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju announced on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to a statement from the minor irrigation department, in the first phase, the project will be implemented in 41 taluks that face excessive groundwater extraction. The statement said the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority will play a central role in the project. Under the DWS framework, the authority will ensure that lakes and tanks across the state are mapped, monitored and managed effectively.</p>