Project Tiger: NTCA yet to clear Rs 3.3 cr bill, says minister

Mysuru: Minister for Environment and Forests Eshwar Khandre has said that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) was yet to clear the bill of Rs 3.33 crore, spent on the programme held to commemorate 50 years of 'Project Tiger' in Mysuru, last year. This includes Rs 80 lakh bill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stay in a star hotel in Mysuru.
He added that out of Rs 6.33 crore spent for the programme, only Rs 3 crore has been released to the state. Forest officials have written letters to NTCA in this regard, but the amount is yet to be cleared, he said.
Published 26 May 2024, 01:50 IST