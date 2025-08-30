Menu
Karnataka: Property deals to cost more, registration fee hiked to 2%

The hike will come into effect from August 31, the government announced on Saturday.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 16:59 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 16:59 IST
